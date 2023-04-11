BitDAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.56 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $5.10 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular exchanges.

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

