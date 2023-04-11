BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Trading 0.6% Higher

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 523 ($6.48). Approximately 94,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 92,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.44).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £528.23 million, a PE ratio of -260.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 522.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 485.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ian Sayers acquired 4,000 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 536 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £21,440 ($26,551.08). 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

