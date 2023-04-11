BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MUA stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

