BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHN opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

