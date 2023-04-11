BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MIY opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.