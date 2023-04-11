BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

