Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) General Counsel Sells $36,209.98 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,151 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $36,209.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,427,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,763.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BLDE traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 306,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

