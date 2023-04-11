Blur Trading Up 3.5% This Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Blur has a total market capitalization of $49.99 million and $63.85 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 434,782,515.22070014 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.58267474 USD and is up 6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $56,643,865.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

