BMO Capital Markets Raises TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$155.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF remained flat at $97.71 during trading on Tuesday. 268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $111.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.26.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

