Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.88.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$1.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,872. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$74.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

