Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.62

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 33155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Brambles Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27.

Brambles Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2177 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

