Brokerages Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT at $16.95

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at SciPlay

In other news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

SciPlay Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 1,671.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.40.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

