Brokerages Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Target Price at $20.79

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

S stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,685.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,910. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after acquiring an additional 794,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,166,000 after purchasing an additional 804,196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after purchasing an additional 561,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

