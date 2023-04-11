Brokerages Set The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target at $339.00

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $263.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.77. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.