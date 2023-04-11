Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.06.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management
In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance
Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.
