Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,955.83 ($36.60).

BNZL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.25) to GBX 3,375 ($41.80) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.67) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.06) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($37.89) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Performance

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,071 ($38.03) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,016.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,929.99. The firm has a market cap of £10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,178.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,542 ($31.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,249 ($40.24).

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Bunzl

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 45.40 ($0.56) per share. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,468.09%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.98), for a total value of £389,553.56 ($482,419.27). In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.18), for a total value of £147,368.18 ($182,499.29). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.98), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($482,419.27). 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.