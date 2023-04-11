Burleson & Company LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.54. The stock had a trading volume of 482,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

