Burleson & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

