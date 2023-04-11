Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 1,734 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 206.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.30. 427,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,983. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

