Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.45

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$23.45 and last traded at C$43.72, with a volume of 90086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41. The company has a market cap of C$5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 276.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

