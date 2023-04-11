Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $341.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.59 and its 200-day moving average is $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

