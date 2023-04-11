Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NEE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.23. 1,843,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,920,688. The company has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

