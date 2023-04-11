Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMD traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,407,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,074,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,475. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

