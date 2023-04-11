Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.50. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.73.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.81. 464,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,190. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

