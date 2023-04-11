Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,450,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $201,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.59.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

