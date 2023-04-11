Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,361 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 102,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 793,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,717,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,126,000 after buying an additional 148,423 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,281,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,827,887. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

