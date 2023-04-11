Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,051,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 6,606,419 shares.The stock last traded at $58.73 and had previously closed at $58.80.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,829,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,725,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36,826.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,056 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,922,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,825,000 after purchasing an additional 667,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,011,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,206,000 after purchasing an additional 425,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,431,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 674,228 shares during the last quarter.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

