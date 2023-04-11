Conflux Price Tops $0.42 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001364 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $513.97 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,483.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.39 or 0.00312915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00071659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.54 or 0.00529937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.00425660 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,782,480,046 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,782,328,525.731298 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.43348282 USD and is up 16.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $543,499,645.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

