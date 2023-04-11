Critical Analysis: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Visteon 2 4 6 0 2.33

Visteon has a consensus target price of $153.62, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 21.47 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -6.35 Visteon $3.76 billion 1.09 $124.00 million $4.34 33.61

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Visteon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49% Visteon 3.30% 22.59% 6.63%

Summary

Visteon beats Envirotech Vehicles on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Osceloa, AR.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico. The Europe segment refers to Portugal, Slovakia, and Tunisia. The China segment relates to China domestic and export. The Other Asia Pacific segment is involved in Japan and India. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

