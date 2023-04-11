Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Decreased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,520 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Crown Castle worth $87,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

CCI opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

