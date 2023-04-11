Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,791 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.69.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,773 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $276.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.