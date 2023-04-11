Curated Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Acushnet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Acushnet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 45.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock worth $101,811,476. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

