Curated Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

UNP opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

