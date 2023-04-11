Curated Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,559,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after buying an additional 156,518 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

