CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,533. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

