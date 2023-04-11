Cypress Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,557,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,702,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI remained flat at $203.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,438. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.