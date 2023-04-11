Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 744,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,865 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $197,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.17. 303,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.91. The company has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

