DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.28. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

