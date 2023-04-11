DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 6,012.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,012.50 ($74.46).

Separately, Numis Securities initiated coverage on DCC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get DCC alerts:

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 4,730 ($58.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,562.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,519.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,435.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,986 ($49.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,508 ($80.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.