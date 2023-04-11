DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$849,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

