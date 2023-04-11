Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE DE traded up $7.54 on Tuesday, hitting $384.87. 664,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.21 and a 200 day moving average of $406.90. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.