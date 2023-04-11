Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s current price.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 755,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,218,195. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 194.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 470.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

