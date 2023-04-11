dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $38.06 million and $4,037.83 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003296 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00314121 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,305,312 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99554736 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $12,503.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.