Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 247309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Diamcor Mining Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.29.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

