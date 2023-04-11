Diametric Capital LP Acquires 1,980 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.0 %

ROK stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

