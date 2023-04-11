Diametric Capital LP Has $926,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $7.84 on Tuesday, hitting $385.17. 733,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

