Diametric Capital LP Invests $1.23 Million in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $165,035,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $119,500,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,921.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $37,177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $33,372,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of AIMC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

