Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $19.60 on Friday. Eastern has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Eastern Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
