Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $19.60 on Friday. Eastern has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastern Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 464,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the third quarter valued at about $3,765,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

