Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

