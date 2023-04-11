Echo Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,842. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.